KSOU to adopt government schools: Vice Chancellor

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has decided to adopt seven government schools, said vice chancellor S Vidyashankar.

A decision in this regard has been taken in the Board of Management meeting. A committee has been constituted and the schools from across the state would be selected under my chairmanship, the VC said.

There is no point in adopting schools having all facilities. Hence, the schools which do not have proper buildings or in a dilapidated state would be selected and all facilities provided. The schools will be selected from across the state, he said.

The KSOU has initiated the process. Discussions would also be held with the MLAs and MLCs. The amount to be used for the purpose, tender process and others would be finalised in the next meeting, Vidyashankar said.