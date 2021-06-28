KSRTC resumes service after 50 days in Mysuru

The service of KSRTC buses resumed after a gap of 50 days in Mysuru.
The bus service was suspended due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The service commenced at 6 am. Both the city, as well as rural services, resumed. However, few people are taking to bus service.
Though the KSRTC had resumed service a few days back across the state, the buses were off the road in Mysuru as there was no relaxation in lockdown.
