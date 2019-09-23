KSRTC's Dasara Darshini tour from Sept 29

With Dasara set to start on September 29, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to launch different tour packages for the people visiting the city.

Under Dasara Darshini, KSRTC has three packages -- ‘Giridarshini’, ‘Jaladarshini’ and ‘Devadarshini’. In addition, four tour packages to tourist hot spots such as Kodagu, Bandipur, Ooty and Simsha have been planned at affordable prices.

The tour packages will be available from September 29 to October 13. Interested people can book on www.ksrtc.in

Three packages

Under Giridarshini, tourists will be taken to hill stations such as Bandipur, Himavad Gopalswami Betta, BR Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hill.

While adults will be charged Rs 350, the fare will be Rs 175 for children.

Under Jaladarshini, tourists will be taken to various waterfalls and tourist spots. Visitors can visit the Golden Temple, Dubare forest, Cauvery Nisargadhama, Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat in Madikeri, Harangi and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dams. The ticket price for adults is Rs 375 and Rs 190 for children.

Under ‘Devadarshini’ package, tourists will be taken to temples in Nanjangud, Talakadu, Mudukutore, Somanathpur, Srirangapatna and KRS dam. The ticket price for adults is Rs 275 and Rs 140 for children.

Madikeri package covers Golden Temple in Bylakuppe, Nisargadhama, Abbi waterfalls, Raja’s Seat, Harangi reservoir; while Ooty package covers Government Botanical Gardens, Ooty, Rose and Italian Park and Boat House.

Bandipur Package covers Somanathpur, Gopalaswamy Betta, Talakadu, Mudukuthore, Bandipur National Park and Nanjangud. Similarly, Simsha package covers Gaganachukki and Barachukki waterfalls, Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Balamuri and Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS).

Airavatha Club Class volvo buses will be arranged for the four package tours and the tour commences at 6.30 am from Mysuru Central Bus Stand.

While Madikeri package costs Rs 1,200 per adult, Ooty Package costs Rs 1,600. Bandipur and Simsha packages cost Rs 1,000 and Rs 800, respectively.