Kumaraswamy criticises Arun Singh for comments on JD(S)

Arun Singh had said that JD(s) is a sinking ship

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 01 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 15:57 ist
JD(S) H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) H D Kumaraswamy criticised BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh for commenting against JD(S).

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that Singh must know the facts before making any comments. Kumaraswamy asked BJP state leaders to explain his remarks. 

Singh had said that JD(s) is a sinking ship but it is not JD(s), it's BJP that is sinking, Kumaraswamy rebutted.

"What does he (Arun Singh) know about the state? Who knocked the doors of JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh during Mysuru Mayor election?" he asked.

