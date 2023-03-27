Kumaraswamy mentions DH editorial on poverty, malnutrition, slams PM Modi

Former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that more than 10 districts in the state, including Haveri, represented by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, are suffering from poverty and malnutrition.

"By not taking any action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only buried the people of the state but also the Constitution," he criticised.

Also Read: 'Bring JD(S) to power for a golden era,' says Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Kumaraswamy mentioned the editorial published in Deccan Herald newspaper dated March 27 titled 'Poverty, malnutrition, Karnataka's shame' and said the development of children is stunted and it is in the government's report. "Instead of guiding the state to eradicate poverty, Narendra Modi has been issuing statements that Congress is trying to finish him off and the people of Karnataka will save him," he said.

"You don't have programmes that boost their confidence. You are burying the Constitution given by Dr Ambedkar. A Prime Minister issuing such public statements is not right", he opined.

"The PM had not come to the rescue when the state capital was affected due to floods, when farmers ended their lives by suicide. Not even a statement was issued in support of the Kannadigas when the miscreants in Maharashtra tried to attack them in Belagavi. This is not Uttar Pradesh. This is Karnataka. People will teach a lesson", he said.