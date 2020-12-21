Kumbarakoppal to get hi-tech bus stand at a cost of Rs 35 lakh

A model hi-tech bus stand is being constructed in Ward 5, at Kumbarakoppal, under Chamaraja Assembly constituency, in Mysuru.

MLA L Nagendra performed the groundbreaking ceremony (guddali puja) for the construction of the bus stand, taken up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, under Mysuru City Corporation’s State Finance Commission (SFC) fund. This is said to be the first hi-tech bus stand for city buses. This would also provide additional facilities to the residents of the area.

Nagendra said, the works would be completed within three to four months. The hi-tech bus stand will have a ground floor and a first floor, with canteen, shops, hi-tech toilet facilities for men and women and KSRTC office. The bus stand is constructed on a 40x60 ft plot and the Public Works Department (PWD) has taken up the construction works.

Ward 5 Corporator Usha Kumar, Devaraju, Chamaraja constituency BJP president Somashekararaju, Ashraya Samiti member Mahesh Raje Urs, Ward 5 development officer Manugowda and Engineer Abhilash were present.