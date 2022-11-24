Worker in actor's farm house assaults minor, jailed

Labourer in actor's farm house gets 43 years jail term in POCSO case for assaulting 9-year-old

The court directed Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to release a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 18:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special POCSO court in Mysuru has sentenced a labourer from Bihar to 43 years in prison for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Judge Shayma Khamroz found Najeeb (33) guilty and sentenced him on charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A fine for Rs 50,000 was imposed on him.

Najeeb was employed in Vinish Darshan Katewari Stud Farm owned by Kannada actor Darshan. He used to look after the horses at the farm house located on T Narasipura Road. According to prosecution, the 33-year-old man repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor in 2021. The matter came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who brought it to the notice of the stud farm management. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, following which a case was registered.

The court directed Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to release a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim.

