Leopard remains elusive at KRS, T Narasipur

The Brindavan Gardens was closed for the public for the second time, in the past 20 days, on Sunday evening (November 6), after the security personnel sighted a big cat.

There were a large number of visitors at the tourist spot, as it was a Sunday. It is said that the security personnel sighted the movement of a leopard, near the aquarium of the Fisheries department at around 6 pm. The alert personnel immediately sent the tourists away.

It is said that a few tourists ran out of the gardens out of fear, and the video clip had been circulated on social media. The leopard has been sighted thrice from October 21 to November 6.

Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle, Malathi Priya, and Deputy Conservator of Forests Rudran visited the spot on Monday. Cages have been placed at two places and the big cat will be trapped soon, said Rudran.

A section of the people criticised the authorities for allowing the tourists to the gardens, even though a leopard was on the prowl.

It may be mentioned that a leopard was spotted in the CCTV camera footage, moving near the steps leading to Goddess Kaveri statue, on October 22.

However, the garderns was opened the very next day, Sunday, due to heavy footfall of the tourists, amidst criticism from locals. Although the Forest department has placed a cage on the premises, the big cat remains elusive.

The leopard which is on the prowl in and around Ukkalagerebetta in T Narasipur taluk, is yet to be rescued. According to Range Forest Officer Shashidhar, cages have been placed at eight different places.

Meanwhile, local residents claimed of spotting a leopard near Ukkalagere Virakta Mutt recently. They suspected that there were more than one leopard in the vicinity.

The Forest department personnel also launched a combing operation in the region. They have appealed to the public not to upload video clips of wild animals on the social media as they may create panic. The members of public should take permission of the Forest department officials to upload the videos.