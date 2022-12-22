Leopard rescued in T Narsipur taluk, 4th since December 2

Yet another leopard was rescued at Muthathi village in T Narsipur taluk of the district on Wednesday night.

Following complaints of a leopard being sighted in the area over two weeks ago, forest department officials had placed the cage at the farm land of Dileep.

Ever since the special operation by the forest officials began on December 2, this is the fourth leopard rescued in T Narsipur taluk.

This big cat, a two-year old female, is the 23rd leopard rescued in Mysuru division since April this year, including seven in the taluk.

Two people died in leopard attacks in two months and two were injured in leopard attacks in a week, prompting forest officials to intensify search operations.

"Much of this problem will end soon as the breeding season of leopards which began in October ends in January. The leopards mainly come out in search of safe environment like sugarcane fields, to give birth to cubs. We are doing our best to capture the elusive leopard," DCF Kamala said.

At present, they have fixed 47 trap cameras and placed 16 cages in various places in T Narsipur taluk, including Mallikarjunaswamy Hill.

The special operation began on December 2, after 22-year-old Meghana was killed in a leopard attack on the night of December 1.

Ever since the special operation began, it was sighted nine times through trap cameras in Mallikarjunaswamy Hill.

Manjunath, 22, was killed in a leopard attack at Ukkalagere near Manjunthaswamy Hill on October 31.