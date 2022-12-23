Lokayukta trap MUDA Tahsildar, FDA, accountant

Lokayukta sleuths trapped B K Srinivas, tahsildar; Ranganna, first division assistant and Varalakshmi, accountant, at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), when they were allegedly receiving Rs 14,000 as a bribe for issuing khatas on Friday.

Following by a complaint by Karthik Gowda, head of a human rights and anti-corruption institution, the Lokayukta sleuths conducted a raid and trapped the suspects.

It is said that Karthik Gowda had submitted applications and documents for getting Khathas for seven sites at Srirampura Layout two years ago. But, the officials at MUDA had reportedly delayed the work and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. So, Karthik lodged a complaint and the officials were reportedly trapped when they were taking the money on Friday.

Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu, DySP Krishna and Inspector Lokesh trapped the accused. Later, the accused were produced before a judge.