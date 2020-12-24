Mahadevappa questions 'morality' of Prasad

Does MP V Srinivas Prasad, who is with the communal forces, have morality? asked former minister H C Mahadevappa, in a tweet, here, on Tuesday.

He has responded to a statement of Prasad on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa entering into a secret pact with the JD(S), to defeat Prasad in the Nanjangud byelection of 2017. “Should we have allowed Prasad, who contested on a BJP ticket, to win? Should we have allowed our own Congress candidate Kalale N Keshavamurthy to lose?” Mahadevappa has asked.

“I have used the opportunity of my election as MLA and elevation as minister, in my political career, for the development of the state and welfare of the people as per the principles of B R Ambedkar. Does Prasad have such morality to say so, after joining the BJP, a communal party. After becoming MP of Chamarajanagar in 2019, his contribution to the constituency and upliftment of people is nil. By mere political activities, he is wasting the political power, obtained by the efforts of Ambedkar,” he said.