Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Parallel festivities are being observed at the time of Mysuru Dasara on claims and narratives since 2015. Both official and general narratives are in circulation around Mysuru, Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari and Mahishasura. However, neither Chamundeshwari and Mahishasura nor Mysuru and Mahishasura have any relationship, if one goes by Puranas (Mythology).

This year, Dasara is scheduled for the second half of October. However, there is already a talk about the celebration of Mahishasura or Mahisha Dasara, much ahead of the popular Mysuru Dasara.

Mahisha Dasara is deemed to be a counter to Mysuru Dasara. But the members of Mahisha Dasara Aacharana Samiti, which has been celebrating Mahisha Dasara since 2015, claim that it is not to oppose the Mysuru

Dasara.

They have scheduled Mahisha Dasara for October 13, a couple of days before the Dasara begins, as per the lunar (Chandramana) calendar. They claim that Mahishasura, a historical person, was originally a Buddhist ruler sent by Maurya emperor Ashoka to spread Buddhism in the region.

The celebration of Mahisha Dasara was not allowed by the state government over the last couple of years when the BJP was in power. Recently, District In-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa hinted at permitting the celebrations if there is a proposal from the Samiti.

Looking back at Dasara

Dasara festival – a combination of Navaratri and Vijayadashami – is celebrated in Mysuru as per customs, true to the diverse culture across India. The Wadiyar kings of the Yadu dynasty, who ruled over the region since 1399, worship Shakthi Devathas during Navaratri and offer Banni Puja on Vijayadashami.

The present form is a continuation, extension and evolution of customs, inherited from the Vijayanagar empire. With Sri Chamundeshwari becoming the focus of Dasara festivities, Mahishasura, somehow linked to the goddess, contrary to the Puranas, is also hogging the limelight.

An idol of Sri Chamundeshwari, placed in the golden howdah, is taken out in a procession on an elephant back, on Vijayadashami, popular as Jamboo Savari. Due to some narratives, claims are made that Mysuru derives its name from Mahishasura.

Etymology of Mysuru

According to the official Gazetteer of Karnataka government, edited by historian Suryanatha U Kamath, “The earliest reference to Mysore is in a copper plate inscription dated 862 AD from Kadaluru in Mandya taluk, where the place is mentioned as ‘Maysooru’. Later, Maisunad or Maisurnad is mentioned in inscriptions of the 11th and 12th centuries. Etymologically, the place can be associated with Mayu, an antelope, found in the region.”

The Gazetteer says, “It is difficult to identify Mahishamandala mentioned in ‘Deepavamsa’ of Ashoka era with Mysore, with Mahishmathi in Madhya Pradesh is also identified with the place.”

In ancient Tamil literature, it is mentioned as ‘Ermai Nadu’, which means a high-altitude region.

Chamundi Hill

There are inscriptions of 1,127 AD, the era of Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana, indicating donations to Mahabalathirtha, which later became famous as Chamundi Hill.

After 1600 AD, Mahabalathirtha was simplified and called Marbala Betta.

Puranas

If Puranas are to be believed and if they are the basis for the claims, an incarnation of Parvathi killed Chanda and Munda and got the name ‘Chamundi’. Lakshmi killed Mahishasura and assumed the title ‘Mahishasuramardhini’. Thus, there is no relationship or connection between Chamundi and Mahishasura, as per Puranas.

There are no royal inscriptions mentioning ‘Chamundi Hill’ at least prior to 1799. On Mahabaleshwara Hill, an idol of a female god was worshipped by common people, without any set of rules or rituals.

A section of experts believes that it is originally a Jain Yakshi (Vasanthika Devi as per Jain legends), which was neglected with the decline of Jainism.

“Probably, it was installed under the rule of Jain king Chavundaraya and was called ‘Chavunda Yakshi’. With the re-emergence of Hindu culture, it would have become Chamundi,” experts said.

Relevance

The state government is promoting Mysuru as a tourist destination and has popularised Dasara in a big way. The Dasara season is the peak, followed by only the summer season, which stretches for a couple of months.

If Mahisha Dasara also attracts tourists, it will be beneficial for the tourism and hospitality sector and can create jobs. It would be good for the economy of Mysuru city and also the region. Compared to Mysuru Dasara, revered by only Hindus, Mahisha Dasara has an advantage, if the claim of Buddhism is promoted. It can attract Buddhists from various nations, from across the globe.

However, if both celebrations are held together, there is not much use. If they are held in different seasons, it will help in creating jobs and can give a boost to the economy of Mysuru