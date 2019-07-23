Mandya's cemeteries cry for attention

The long-pending demand for an electric crematorium in the city remains unfulfilled. Most cemeteries maintained by the City Municipal Council (CMC) have become a haven for illegal activities and are crying for attention.

They lack basic facilities like access roads, water, shade and lights, causing inconvenience to the people visiting the place to perform the last rites of their loved ones. The CMC has not appointed anyone to maintain the premises.

The cemeteries identified by the CMC, belonging to different religions, are in bad shape. However, the locals, with the support of various organisations, maintain a few cemeteries.

There are over 15 burial grounds in the city without basic facilities. The three-acre cemetery at Udayagiri is neglected. It had cement benches, watchman's room and a statue of Satya Harishchandra when it was opened.

Due to lack of maintenance, the place has turned into a den for illegal activities. Empty liquor bottles, liquor tetra packs, cigarette butts, plastic cups are strewn all over. The statue of Harishchandra is damaged and the watchman’s shed is ruined.

Stray dogs

Besides, the cemeteries have become a breeding place for stray dogs which attack people. People residing in the area around the cemeteries are living in fear, complained Shankarappa of Udayagiri.

The 6.5-acre cemetery at Kallahalli is like a mini forest. Growth of weeds creates fear among the people. The building proposed for an office is incomplete. There is no facility for those attending the last rites even to sit for a moment.

Maintained privately

This cemetery is maintained by Satya Harishchandra Seva Samiti, which has grown a few coconut trees. Samiti president K Raju said that their long-pending demand for renovating the cemetery (on the lines of a park) has not been considered.

However, the Jain cemetery at Holalu Layout is complete with benches and other facilities as it is maintained by the Jain community. There are around five burial grounds at Halahalli. While the Brahmin community maintains its cemetery, Muslims maintain their cemetery at Shankar Mutt.

There are separate cemeteries for Hindus, Muslims and Christians near Yathagadahalli Lake. All of them cry for attention. During heavy rain, the lake inundates the grounds and it becomes impossible to enter.

The long-pending demand for an electric crematorium is yet to be considered. Though the construction of an electric crematorium was taken up five years ago and the responsibility was handed over to the Nirmiti Kendra, it is incomplete. Though the people of all communities have been exerting pressure on the CMC officials, no decision has been taken in this regard so far.