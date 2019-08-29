Mane Mane Dasara is back; each ward to get Rs 1.5 lakh

This Dasara will have another attraction as it is decided to revive ‘Mane Mane Dasara’ in all 65 wards under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Each ward will get Rs 1.5 lakh for the celebration.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna in a meeting with corporators and MCC officials, here, on Thursday, announced the celebration of ‘Mane Mane Dasara’.

Mane Mane Dasara was introduced during the BJP government in 2008. But, it was dropped after the fall of the BJP government. Now, the minister agreed to revive the event as per the advise of Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramdas.

As part of Mane Mane Dasara, every house in the city, will be part of the celebration. Ramdas said, earlier, Mane Mane Dasara was celebrated irrespective of caste, creed and community. Each corporator was provided with Rs 1 lakh to organise events, he said.

5 pass to each corporator

During the meeting, it was decided to reserve five passes for each corporator. A few corporators alleged irregularities in distribution of Dasara passes and also claimed that there are no seating facility for the corporators on Mysuru Palace premises during Jamboo Savari. However, the minister directed to reserve five pass each for a corporator.

The minister directed the officials to induct all corporators in Dasara sub-committees. A few corporators alleged that they have no representation in Dasara preparation and demanded to include them in the activities.

Street light

The corporators and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said, "No faulty street lights are being replaced. Though the government has sanctioned 2,500 lights, owing to guidelines, no lights have been replaced so far."

The minister assured of resolving the issues of street lights across the city.

Rs 15 cr pending

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said, "The MCC needs Rs 5.77 crore to fill the potholes on major streets and on approaching roads. The MCC needs an additional Rs 10.45 crore to take up other works. The government is yet to release Rs 15 crore funds allotted for the previous Dasara."

Hegde informed that the MCC will appoint 330 additional civic workers to take up cleaning works during Dasara celebration. The workers will work in three shifts, during Dasara celebration.

Corporators protest

Corporators Begum (Palavi) and Ashwini staged a protest, alleging irregularities in distribution of funds for various works for the development of SC/ST and backward communities under 24.10% programme.

MP Pratap Simha, MLC K T Srikantegowda, MLA L Nagendra and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar were present.