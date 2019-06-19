MCC to impose spot fine for public littering, urinating

Think twice before littering at public places next time. It may cost you high as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to impose a ‘spot fine’ for littering, spitting and urinating in public places.

To strengthen its open-defecation free tag, the MCC has come up with a new guideline to fine people defecating in the open, from July. The officials will be equipped with hand-held machines to book violators and issue e-challans to them.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag told DH that littering and urinating in public places have declined drastically. But, the menace still exists in several places. To ensure cleanliness in the city, the MCC has decided to impose fine. Apart from genuine problems, many litter places as a matter of convenience and habit.

“We are coming up with a detailed strategy to make Mysuru a truly clean and Open-Defecation Free (ODF) city. Public urination is rampant in some places and we will be receiving 50 spot fining machines shortly. Spot fines will be slapped for spitting, public urination, littering among the others from July onwards. The fine amount will be finalised soon,” the officer said.

The civic body officials, including health inspectors, will be provided with the machines. The officials will impose spot fine if they come across the violations anywhere in the city.

Panel

Besides, a panel comprising members of all groups that are working towards the eco-friendly environment and creating awareness on cleanliness and hygiene will be formed, to make this year’s Swachh Survekshan a massive people’s movement, Nag said.

The residents have welcomed the move of the MCC and also suggested the civic body to make adequate facilities for the convenience of the people. A large number of people from rural Mysuru and other places visit the city every day. But there are no adequate public toilets.

e-toilets

The civic body must ensure additional toilets. Most of the e-toilets installed at major streets and prime locations are defunct, complained Uday of Saraswathipuram.

An officer claimed that the MCC would place additional e-toilets in parts of the city and mobile toilets will be stationed at vantage places.