MES governing council chief passes away

MES governing council president R Vasudevamurthy passes away

The last rites will be performed at 5 pm

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 06 2021, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 10:45 ist
R Vasudevamurthy passed away due to age-related ailments. Credit: DH Photo

R Vasudevamurthy, president of the governing council of Mahajana Education Society (MES), passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 91.

The mortal remains have been brought to his residence near Panchavati Circle, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, so that people can pay homage. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm.

Vasudevamurthy was the son of philanthropist and businessman Rattehalli Ramappa, from Sagar in Shivamogga district. He was born on March 28, 1928. The family was into various businesses and industries like oil mill, rice mill and cinema theatre, before founding educational institutions. The family owns the Prabha theatre, on Old Bank Road, near Gandhi Square, in Mysuru.

Vasudevamurthy’s son R Ganesh predeceased him a few years ago. He is survived by wife R V Saraswati, daughter Vijayalakshmi Bhagavat and son-in-law Muralidhar Bhagavat. The staff and students of colleges and schools of Mahajana Education Society have mourned the death of Vasudevamurthy.

