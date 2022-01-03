Minister launches vaccine drive for children in Mysuru

The minister in-charge of the district S T Somashekar launched Covid vaccine drive for children in the age group of 15 and 18 at Maharani PU College in Mysuru on Monday.

The district administration and the Health department authorities have identified a total of 1.47 lakh children for vaccination.

The minister said vaccination for the targeted children will be covered in one week and the authorities have formed 200 teams for the drive.

Somashekar also said the government is ready to take any tough measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will take the final decision over lockdown, he said.

