Miscreants pelt stones, KSRTC buses damaged in Mysuru

Four KSRTC city buses were reportedly damaged as miscreants pelted stones on them. The miscreants pelted stones at Metagalli, Jayapura and Varkodu.

KSRTC has lodged a complaint with the police.

With KSRTC employees protest continuing, KSRTC services including city and rural bus services have been affected. Commuters are dependent on private vehicles and taxis to travel to their destination.