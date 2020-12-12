Miscreants pelt stones, KSRTC buses damaged in Mysuru

Miscreants pelt stones, KSRTC buses damaged in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 12 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Four KSRTC city buses were reportedly damaged as miscreants pelted stones on them. The miscreants pelted stones at Metagalli, Jayapura and Varkodu.

KSRTC has lodged a complaint with the police.

With KSRTC employees protest continuing, KSRTC services including city and rural bus services have been affected. Commuters are dependent on private vehicles and taxis to travel to their destination.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
KSRTC
Karnataka
Protests
Strike

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions

DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

 