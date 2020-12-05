Mixed response for K'taka bandh; Protest in Mysuru

Mixed response for Karnataka bandh; Protest march in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 09:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka bandh has received a mixed response in Mysuru, so far. Members of various pro-Kannada organisations will take out a protest march in the city.

The pro-Kannada organisations are protesting as part of Karnataka bandh called against the state government for deciding to establish a Maratha Development Authority.

Members of pro-Kannada outfits are staging a protest and will march from Agrahara to the Deputy Commissioner's office. The agitators will submit a memorandum to the district administration opposing MDA.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mysuru
Karnataka bandh
Protests

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 