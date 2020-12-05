Mixed response for Karnataka bandh; Protest march in Mysuru

Karnataka bandh has received a mixed response in Mysuru, so far. Members of various pro-Kannada organisations will take out a protest march in the city.

The pro-Kannada organisations are protesting as part of Karnataka bandh called against the state government for deciding to establish a Maratha Development Authority.

Members of pro-Kannada outfits are staging a protest and will march from Agrahara to the Deputy Commissioner's office. The agitators will submit a memorandum to the district administration opposing MDA.