CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that MTB Nagaraj lent money to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for Operation Kamala.

Speaking to reporters, here, Siddaramaiah said, "I never borrow money from Nagaraj. He had given money to Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda and he has returned it," Siddaramaiah said.

The disqualified MLA is upset and thus he is making such statements. MTB Nagaraj has given money to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for Operation Kamala, he reiterated.