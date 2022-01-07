MUDA evicts 50 shops at Devanur

The authorities of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has demolished more than 50 unauthorised stalls at Devanur third stage in the city on Friday.
Several people had established stalls near RTO illegally at Devanur. Despite several warnings, the stall keepers had failed to vacate the place.
Thus, MUDA had launched a drive to evict the shops, including photocopy shops, driving school office among others.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES
BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being
Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman
Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath
DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?
Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know
How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022
Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star