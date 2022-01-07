MUDA evicts 50 shops at Devanur

The authorities of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has demolished more than 50 unauthorised stalls at Devanur third stage in the city on Friday.

Several people had established stalls near RTO illegally at Devanur. Despite several warnings, the stall keepers had failed to vacate the place.

Thus, MUDA had launched a drive to evict the shops, including photocopy shops, driving school office among others.

