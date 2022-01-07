MUDA evicts 50 shops at Devanur

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith
  • Jan 07 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 15:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The authorities of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has demolished more than 50 unauthorised stalls at Devanur third stage in the city on Friday.

Several people had established stalls near RTO illegally at Devanur. Despite several warnings, the stall keepers had failed to vacate the place. 

Thus, MUDA had launched a drive to evict the shops, including photocopy shops, driving school office among others.

