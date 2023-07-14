Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar did not get his due: Sridhara Raj Urs

President of Maharaja High School and PU College Alumni Association B S Sridhara Raj Urs said, “It is unfortunate that Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar has not got his due and his jayanti (birth anniversary) is not celebrated on a big scale.”

During the 229th jayanti (birth anniversary) celebration of Mummadi at Maharaja High School and PU College on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in Mysuru on Friday, Urs said, “Not many, either in the government or in non-government, celebrate Mummadi, who has done a lot for Mysuru State, including for education sector.” Urs said that Maharaja Mummadi sowed the seed for the growth and evolution of education institutions and the creation of an academic atmosphere in Mysuru by starting Raja Free School in 1833.

“Its immediate offsprings were Maharaja’s College and Maharani’s School and College. They evolved into the University of Mysore and many other institutions of various faculties. He even patronised the establishment of private institutions like Sarada Vilas School and College,” he said.

A student of Maharaja High School and then PU College, Urs served the same institution as a lecturer and principal and retired as deputy director for PU Education. He recalled the efforts of the alumni association in the revival of the institution, over the years.

Managing trustee of Aditya Adhikari Hospital Dr N Chandra Shekar said, “The efforts of the maharaja, in establishing and patronising the institutions would serve the purpose only when the students study well, excel in life and give back to the society.” He called upon the students to be ethical in whatever they do.

Special correspondent of DH T R Sathish Kumar said, “For whatever the erstwhile Mysuru state is lauded, Mummadi is responsible. It was during Mummadi’s administration that the capital was shifted back to Mysuru from Srirangapatna in 1799. A dark chapter of 35 years, under dictators, was over and his rule heralded the concept of a welfare state.”

“There is no other occasion to pay homage to Lakshmammanni, queen of Immadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who adopted Mummadi as her grandson (and brought him up). So, let us remember her along with her grandson Mummadi,” he said.

Corporator S B M Manju, principal N Udayashankara, vice-principal D Mahesh, alumni association members Suresh, Eresh Nagarle and Ramadas, teachers Jayarama Bhat, Omkarappa and Nagasundar participated.