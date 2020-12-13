Music classes by Saptaswara Balaga

  • Dec 13 2020, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 00:54 ist

The Mysuru-based Saptaswara Balaga Trust has opened new branches of the Saptaswara Hindustani Sangeetha Vidyalaya on the premises of Nruptatunga Kannada School in in ‘E’ and ‘F’ block of Ramakrishna Nagar in Mysuru.

Experienced music teachers will train students of all age group in classical music, light music, devotional music, Vachana singing, Harmonium and tabla. The school has commenced admission for the training courses and interested students can contact the school on 94814 65048 or 94499 42734.

