Mutts played key role in building educated, cultured society: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the mutts of the state including Suttur mutt have upheld humanity and played a vital role in building an educated and cultured society by giving shelter, food and education and values to students from less privileged families.

He was speaking at 'Aadi Jagadguru Sri Shivayogi Jaathra mahotsav' at Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday.

"Equanimity to accept both success and failure equally brings peace and happiness. Our cultural practices have their own inner meanings and messages. For example, by hosting Jaathra Mahothsav, pulling a chariot, and several other activities, Suttur mutt has brought all people together irrespective of age, caste, religion or status. Having a small door to a temple passes a message to give up one's ego before one enters the place of God," Bommai said.

Reacting to a statement of former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah about him, he said, "What we have achieved including infrastructure development reflects our civilisation and what we are, our values reflect our culture. No matter how big we are with position and status, we become big only with our values and what we speak. We should realise that it impacts our younger generation."

"Our culture has a huge history and it is also the result of the contributions of several great personalities like Basavanna. If someone wants to oppose anything, they can express it in a fair way but they should not do it by hurting and humiliating others," the CM added.

Suttur mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy, revenue minister R Ashok, minister for health and family welfare Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and others were present.