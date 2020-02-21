Myrusu: Three killed in mishap

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 21 2020, 20:57pm ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2020, 20:57pm ist
Three people were killed on the spot, and two injured when a motorbike hit them at Muguru bus stand, in the taluk, on Friday.

The deceased are Basavaraju of Karohatti village and Chikkamma of Muguru Hosalli village of T Narasipur taluk and Govinda Shetty of Ummathuru village in Chamarajanagar taluk. All the three were standing at the bus stand when the motorbike rammed into them, according to sources.

The injured motorbike rider is Salman of Kerala and Mahadeva Shetty, who was standing at the bus stand. They have been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru, for treatment, according to police.

