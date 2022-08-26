Mysureans part of group that hoisted tricolour on Mt Kilimanjaro

Three Mysureans were among the mountaineers who hoisted the Indian national flag, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years of Independence), on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, recently.

Even as people in India were celebrating the 75 years of Independence, a few adventure enthusiasts thought of celebrating it differently. Four men and three women left for the African continent to climb the Mt Kilimanajaro, the highest mountain there. It is also the only single free standing mountain on earth, above sea level.

Speaking to DH, D S D Solanki, popular as Tiger Solanki, who organises treks in India, said: “The team left Bengaluru on August 8 and had acclimatisations, followed by climbing from Machame gate to Machame camp, via rain forest, Shira Cave camp, to be ready for the coldest times, followed by Borronco camp. While reaching this camp, one has to pass through Lava Tower, at an altitude of 4,630 metres. It send the trekkers into a dizzy. A few get into the acute mountain sickness (AMS)”.

“After lunch, we descended back to Borronco camp, a mesmerising experience with the clouds formation, just in front of us. The sight of the ups and downs, to reach the camp, sends shivers down the spine,” said Punitha Nagaraj, a homemaker from Mysuru.

“The next day, we climbed the 850 ft wall, a feast for any climber. The clouds below us gave a sense of different feeling. We were walking among the clouds. Once we reached Karanga camp, some people were in hurry to hop to the next camp, so that they can attempt the summit the same day. However, we took a break and went to Barfu camp,” said Tiger Solanki.

“Barfu camp is a picture perfect location, with Mt Kilimanjaro on the opposite side. The trekkers were dancing to the tunes of Jambo Jambo Bwana, Habari Gani and celebrating till it was 10 pm. Then our orderly Zakariya said that it is time up for us to leave for the final assault,” said Punitha.

“On August 18, we just sipped some tea, had some groundnuts and popcorn and left for the summit. It was a gruelling seven-hour climb to the stella point or Mt Kilimanjaro, at an altitude of 18,885 ft in Tanzania. It is Africa’s tallest mountain at 19,340 ft. However, is not part of a mountain range. Walking uphill during the night was a nightmare,” said Lenin Chowdhary from T Narasipur, Mysuru district, who was on his first-ever expedition in life.

“Despite all odds, regarding food for vegetarians, the trek was memorable. There was no vegetarian food and if it was available, it was not fit for consumption,” said Chethana Seervi from Hyderabad.

“On August 19, at 6.20 am, we successfully summited on Mt Kilimanajaro and stella point and moved further to Mt Freedom Peak or Uhuru peak, at an altitude of 19,340 feet,” said Karthik Nagaraj from Bengaluru.

By trekking to the summit, one does reach one of the best seven summits of the world and the 4th prominent peak on Earth, said Solanki, who steered the Mysuru group for the expedition.

“The climb to Uhuru Peak was about 15 km up and down from Barfu camp. The trek culminated on August 20 at Mweka camp, another 10 km away. So, we did roughly around 25 km in 18 hours,” said Karthik Nagaraj.

The other team members were Girish Hullur and Shri Gowri from Bengaluru.