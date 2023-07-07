Mysureans welcome Budget allocations in CM's home district

Mysureans have welcomed Karnataka Budget allocations for the establishment of Chamundeshwari development authority, development of film city under Public Private Partnership model, upgradation of Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises on the lines of Pragathi Maidan in Delhi among other benefits.

However, since Mysuru is the CM's home district, residents of the city had higher expectations especially on the lines of conservation of heritage structures.

Farmers have welcomed the initiative to form new program to promote production, research, marketing and branding of GI crops including Mysuru Mallige (Jasmine), Nanjangudu Rasabale (Banana) and Mysuru Veelyadele (Beetle Leaf) with the help of their special fragrance, taste and flavor. They have also welcomed strengthening of infrastructure in the Mysuru Seed Area to facilitate production of good quality disease free Mysuru seed cocoons, distribution of these cocoons to commercial silk growers and production of better quality hybrid raw silk.

People lauded allocation of Rs 155 crore to operationalise super specialty hospital and burns care center as well as for the establishment of colleges of Allied Health Sciences, state-of-the-art skill labs, research centers and indoor sports facilities by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Mysuru. They have welcomed the allocation of Rs 20 crore for upgradation of facilities at regional units of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at Mysuru and Kalburgi, on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Tourism stakeholders have appreciated measures for development of basic infrastructure facilities at tourism destinations. Since Mysuru attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists, the funds are alloted for the establishment of “Karnataka Archaeological Museum and Art Gallery” on the 2.5 acre department land situated near the Chamundi Vihar stadium in Mysuru to exhibit the rich art and cultural heritage of Karnataka. This would include Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology of international standards.

The allocation of Rs 5 crore for the development of gurudwaras in Mysuru along with Ballari, Kalaburgi and Hubballi has also garnered support.

People in the fringes of Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves have welcomed measures to set up elephant task forces to control man-elephant conflict around the Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts. Measures have also been taken to strengthen the rehabilitation centres at Mysuru and Bannerghatta that are responsible for the protection and care of the wounded and sick animals rescued during man-animal conflicts.

However, Mysureans have expressed disappointment over the non-allocation of funds related to acquisition of land for expansion of runway and airport development. No funds for new prison, establishment of tourism and dasara authorities have also irked the citizens.