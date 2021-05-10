Mysureans yet to come to terms with Covid-19 lockdown

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 10 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 14:42 ist
Police personnel intercept vehicles at Ramaswamy Circle, in Mysuru, on Monday, for violation of lockdown provisions. Credit: DH Photo

Mysuru's citizens are yet to come to terms with the state-wide lockdown that began on Monday morning.

People, mostly in vehicles, were seen on roads beyond the 10 am deadline to step out of their homes. 

The government granted permission only to buy essentials within walking distance. However, people gave excuses for stepping out during the lockdown, when stopped and asked.

The Police let off a few with a warning but a few vehicles have been seized. The Police were doing rounds in the central business district (CBD) of Mysuru, however, the movement remained unchecked in residential and outer areas.

A video of a person rolling on the road, to protest against the police intercepting his motorbike in Hulahalli, Nanjangud taluk, went viral social media. The man picked up an argument with the police personnel and parked his motorbike and fell on the ground and started rolling over when the cops did not concede. 

Mysuru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

