Mysuru: Arjuna carries 650 kg wooden howdah, sand bags

Howdah elephant Arjuna successfully carried wooden Howdah on his back along the Dasara procession route in Mysuru on Thursday.

The last leg of Dasara, Jumboo Savari will be held on October 8, on the day of Vijayadashami.

In addition to the wooden howdah, sand bags were mounted on the elephant using crane at Mysuru palace premises. In all, Arjuna carried 650 kg, on his back.

Arjuna walked along the procession route with other elephants.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Alexander said, Arjuna completed the task without any difficulty. The load will be mounted on other elephants from tomorrow onwards.

He also said, Varalakshmi, who is at her early pregnancy, did not participate in the rehearsal today. She is healthy and physically fit.