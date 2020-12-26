Mysuru bakery to create record in baking cup cake

A Mysuru-based bakery, a division of a chain of supermarkets, is all set to create a new Guinness World Record by baking a 1,500 kg cup cake, to mark the New Year. The present record is of a cup cake weighing 1,176.6 kg by Georgetown Cupcake (USA).

M Muhammed, executive director of Loyal World Group, said to bake the edible cup cake a special oven has been erected.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, he said, “The oven, which will bake the 1,500 kg cake, at a time, is also expected to create another record. The cake will be baked on Saturday at one go, for 12 hours and will be on display at the V V Mohalla branch of Loyal World, in Mysuru, on December 27 and 28. It has a shelf-life of seven days. Still, it will be distributed to people of economically backward classes and inmates of orphanages, on the second day.”

Lal Othayath, head chef of Loyal World Group, said, the cake will be five feet in diameter and three ft tall. “For this, our team has built a traditional brick oven, which is seven ft wide and six ft tall. The cake might need 380 kg of wheat flour, 450 kg sugar, 450 kg white butter and 10,000 eggs,” he said.

Bake with a purpose

Muhammed said, “Loyal World Group has been putting its baking skills to a challenge every year, with unique creations. This time, we aspired to take up something that conveys a positive message and instills hope among people. Thus, we came up with the campaign ‘Bake with a Purpose’. Through this campaign, we wish to show that there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.”

P P Sasi, general manager, said, in view of the current situation, we are launching an online app of Aroma Bakers, available on iOS app store: https://apple.co/3qRdik8 and Android play store: https://bit.ly/3gFGmpT

Discount announced

“A flat 50% off will be offered on the first order on the App (promo code: FLAT50).

Details can be availed on www.aromabakers.com. We pledge 10% of the revenue from the sales of the next one year to the frontline Covid workers, who have worked tirelessly to ensure our safety over their own health and family,” he said.

Manager Afsar Ahmed and operations, head, Aroma Bakery, P V Sunil were present in the press meet.