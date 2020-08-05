Mysuru BJP workers offer prayers, light diyas ahead of Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan'

BJP workers in Mysuru are in celebration mood as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh today.
The party leaders and workers are seen celebrating the day at their houses as the district administration has restricted any celebration in public.
Follow latest updates on Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya here
The party had made elaborate arrangements to telecast the event in front of ML A S A Ramdas's office. But, it was cancelled following the restrictions
However, the MLA has called his supports to offer prayer at their houses. According to the MLA, prayer will be offered at 10,000 houses.
Also read — From L K Advani to Gogoi: Significant people behind Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya
BJP district unit president T S Srivatsa has called the people to lit lamps and distribute sweets.
