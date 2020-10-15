Mysuru celebrates Mahisha Dasara

The seventh edition of Mahisha Dasara was celebrated in a simple manner at Ambedkar Park in Ashokapuram, in the city, on Thursday.

The event organised by Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee and Progressive Forum, was celebrated by offering floral tribute to the Mahisha and Ambedkar statue at the park.

The committee had planned the celebration by offering tribute to the statue of Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hill as the district administration denied permission, it was celebrated at the park.

Committee president, also former Mayor of Mysuru Purushottam, professor B P Mahesh Chandraguru and others were present.

The celebration was amidst police security.