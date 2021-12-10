Mysuru-Chamarajanagar registers 68.70 % turnout till 2 pm

The Legislative Council elections from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local authorities’ constituency recorded an impressive turnout with 68.70 % of voters casting their vote till 2 pm.

Of 6787 voters, 4,663 voters exercised their franchise. While Mysuru district recorded 65.65%, Chamarajanagar registered 74.77% till 2 pm.

Mysuru district has a total of 4,512 voters and Chamarajanagar has 2,275.