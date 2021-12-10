Mysuru-Chamarajanagar registers 68.70 % turnout till 2 pm

The Legislative Council elections from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local authorities’ constituency recorded an impressive turnout with 68.70 % of voters casting their vote till 2 pm.
Of 6787 voters, 4,663 voters exercised their franchise. While Mysuru district recorded 65.65%, Chamarajanagar registered 74.77% till 2 pm.
Mysuru district has a total of 4,512 voters and Chamarajanagar has 2,275.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations
Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector
First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding
Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper
Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter
Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list