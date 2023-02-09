Mysuru police find ganja, phones in central prison raid

Mysuru city police find ganja, phones in central prison raid

An FIR has been lodged against the prisoners with whom the banned items were found

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 09 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 16:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mysuru city police officials led by Commissioner Ramesh Banoth raided Mysuru central prison on Wednesday evening. They found 20 grams of ganja, five mobile phones, cash of Rs 15,000, and a few knives, scissors, and sharp weapons made using spoons. 

DCPs M Muththuraj and S Jahnavi, ACPs, police inspectors, and sub inspections of all city divisions, the commando force, a narcotic crime detection team, as well as a dog squad, participated in the raid.  

When contacted, Commissioner Banoth said that it was a routine raid. They are yet to ascertain how the inmates of the prison got hold of the ganja, money, mobile phones, and other banned items.

Read | Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

According to DCP M Muththuraj, Mysuru police have submitted a report on the items found during the raid to KC Divyashree, the Chief Superintendent of Mysuru central prison. She has lodged complaints at the Narasimha Raja police station against the inmates with whom the items were found, based on which an FIR was also filed. In the raid, the police found ganja from two people, mobiles from five people, money from three people and sharp equipment from seven people. 

DCP Muththuraj added that while the team entered the prison at around 4 pm, they conducted search operations till 9 pm and finished all the procedures including mahazar by midnight. The investigation is currently ongoing.

