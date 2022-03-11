Mysuru college allows women staffers to avail of period leave

A Mysuru-based college declared that its women staffers can avail of a day’s leave during menstruation, in addition to their casual leave (CL) and other benefits. The announcement was made on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

P Jayachandra Raju, chairman of Daksha College, under Global Education Trust (GET), said the move is a step towards creating a meaningful change in the work environment.

Raju said that Daksha College has been experimenting and adopting best-possible practices, in an innovative way, since its inception in 2017. “Our campus is a ‘Green and Clean Education Hub’. We implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 this academic year (2021-22) itself. BCom and BBA (Honors) courses are offered in line with NEP 2020. We have a dedicated health centre. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, a qualified and dedicated nurse was appointed. She is available round the clock, on the campus, for first aid and also emergency care. Now, we have taken this step for the physical and psychological care of our women staffers,” he said.

Head of the department (HoD) of Commerce, GETS Academy, G N Shobha said, “On the day of International Women's Day, my institution made all female employees proud, for being a part of it by understanding our pain and stress. With an announcement of menstrual leave, our institution has stood by us, morally. Earlier, we used to suffer silently, even though we required both physical and mental rest. I feel privileged to be part of the Daksha Family.”

Mahalakshmi Mayya, Economics lecturer, Daksha PU College, said: “Every woman should welcome her period once a month. In that process, she goes through a series of menstrual cramps, mood swings, tiredness, and uneasiness. A menstrual leave helps us a lot, so that we can take sufficient rest and consume nutritious food. I am lucky that our institution implemented this leave, perhaps for the first time in India. I wish every institution implements it, as soon as possible.”

Principal Abhishek said, “Our mission is to create a meaningful change in the work environment. Women employees of Daksha College can now avail of menstrual leave... Apart from their regular CLs, female employees can avail of the menstrual day off, during their cycle, as a ‘personal leave’. All women staffers should feel that they are in a good working environment.”

