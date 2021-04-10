Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri withdraws Covid-19 advisory

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, on Friday, withdrew the Covid-19 advisory issued by her on Thursday.

The DC had issued an advisory that insisted travellers entering Mysuru from Bengaluru of carrying a Covid-19 (RT-PCR) negative certificate.

Withdrawing the advisory, the DC said that she has proposed the government to implement the suggestions. The DC had issued the advisory following a series of holidays between April 10 and 20.