Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri withdraws Covid-19 advisory

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 10 2021, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 06:37 ist
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, on Friday, withdrew the Covid-19 advisory issued by her on Thursday.

The DC had issued an advisory that insisted travellers entering Mysuru from Bengaluru of carrying a Covid-19 (RT-PCR) negative certificate.

Read: Karnataka govt cuts districts’ powers to centralise Covid-19 decisions

Withdrawing the advisory, the DC said that she has proposed the government to implement the suggestions. The DC had issued the advisory following a series of holidays between April 10 and 20.

