Mysuru DC warns of criminal case if quarantine sticker removed

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar warned of filing criminal cases against removal of stickers pasted outside quarantined homes.

The DC said, "A few people have removed the stickers pasted outside their houses in Nanjangud area. The stickers have to be removed after completion of the quarantine process and the Health department officials will remove them. The stickers are pasted for the good of the public and the people must support the administration."

The DC said, "Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has ordered all managements organising Shan-E-Barat on Thursday, not to allow any congregational prayers in mosques. He urged the people to offer prayers at homes."

Sankar urged the people not to rush to collect ration. All card holders will get the ration and the authorities will supply at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. The authorities have lifted 30% ration in the district, he said.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth urged the people who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi, to self-report to avoid spread of COVID-19.

The SP said, "There were a few complaints of discrimination among the suspected contacts of COVID-19 in some parts of the district. The police will not tolerate any kind of discrimination in the name of COVID-19."

A few shop vendors denied providing ration, milk and other essential items to a quarantined or primary contact of COVID-19 infected. “We will identify and take care of COVID-19 positive cases. The individuals with symptoms will be quarantined and the public need not panic and must not create it as an issue,” the SP said.