Mysuru district climbs to 13th position in Karnataka with 79.89% students passing second PU exams

Even as the second PU results were announced on Friday, Mysuru district has climbed to 13th position in Karnataka with 79.89 per cent passing the exam. The district stood at the 17th position last year with a passing percentage of 64.45 per cent.

The passing percentage in all four districts of the old Mysuru region is the highest this year compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2020 and 2022 (regular exams were not held during the pandemic period in 2021).

Hassan district has climbed to the 7th position with 83.14 per cent of students passing the exam, while it was in the 13th position last year with a passing percentage of 67.28 per cent.

Chamarajnagar district has climbed to the 12th position, with a passing percentage of 81.92 per cent, whereas it stood at the 18th position with a passing percentage of 63.02 per cent last year.

Mandya district too has jumped to the 20th position with a passing percentage of 77.47 per cent, while it stood at the 29th position with a passing percentage of 58.77 per cent last year.

In 2020, the passing percentage was 67.98 per cent in the Mysuru district, 69.29 per cent in the Chamarajnagar district, 63.82 per cent in the Mandya district, and 70.18 per cent in the Hassan district.

