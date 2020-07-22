Covid-19: Mysuru court complex to be shut for 2 days

Mysuru district court complex to be shut for 2 days as lawyer tests Covid-19 positive

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 22 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 13:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Mysuru district court complex and the new court building in Jayanagar will remain close for two days as a lawyer tested positive for Covid-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The advocate who tested positive for coronavirus had moved around the buildings and thus the court complex has to be sanitised. 

According to Mysuru Bar Association authorities, the District Health Office will take up sanitisation works on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The lawyers are asked not to visit the court complex.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Indian firms prepared for coronavirus test: Survey

Indian firms prepared for coronavirus test: Survey

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

Has coronavirus pandemic peaked in India?

Has coronavirus pandemic peaked in India?

 