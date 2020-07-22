Mysuru district court complex to be shut for 2 days as lawyer tests Covid-19 positive

The Mysuru district court complex and the new court building in Jayanagar will remain close for two days as a lawyer tested positive for Covid-19.

The advocate who tested positive for coronavirus had moved around the buildings and thus the court complex has to be sanitised.

According to Mysuru Bar Association authorities, the District Health Office will take up sanitisation works on Wednesday and Thursday.

The lawyers are asked not to visit the court complex.