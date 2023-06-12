Minister initiates oath on Preamble; holds meetings

Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa takes oath on Preamble; holds meetings

Mahadevappa said such a practice would be introduced across Karnataka before starting any government meeting

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 12 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 19:07 ist
District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa takes oath on the preamble of the Constitution before a meeting in Mysuru, on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa on Monday took oath on the Preamble of the Constitution before holding a meeting of officials on various issues in the district.

He said such a practice would be introduced across Karnataka before starting any government meeting, and a Cabinet decision would be taken in this regard shortly.

Also Read | Can Karnataka poll promises be a template for Congress in other states? What DKS said

Mahadevappa was chairing a meeting for the first time after assuming the post of District in-charge Minister. However, Mahadevappa had attended meetings chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his first visit to his home district of Mysuru on Saturday.

The minister directed the officials to continue the practice before all meetings.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

H C Mahadevappa
Congress
Siddaramaiah
Mysuru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 