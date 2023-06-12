Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa takes oath on Preamble; holds meetings

Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa on Monday took oath on the Preamble of the Constitution before holding a meeting of officials on various issues in the district.

He said such a practice would be introduced across Karnataka before starting any government meeting, and a Cabinet decision would be taken in this regard shortly.

Mahadevappa was chairing a meeting for the first time after assuming the post of District in-charge Minister. However, Mahadevappa had attended meetings chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his first visit to his home district of Mysuru on Saturday.

The minister directed the officials to continue the practice before all meetings.