Mysuru enforces strict lockdown to curb Covid spread

The strict lockdown is not applicable to medical shops and petrol bunks.

  May 27 2021, 15:00 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

With the rise in Covid cases, Mysuru district administration has decided to initiate tougher lockdown in the district.

Strict lockdown will be in place between May 29 and June 7. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has ordered that the public are allowed to purchase essential commodities only two days a week, Mondays and Thursdays and Fridays, from 6 am and 12 noon.

Milk parlour, fruits, vegetables vehicles of HOPCOMS are allowed to function.

However, the strict lockdown is not applicable to medical shops and petrol bunks. 

