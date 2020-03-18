Mysuru: Fire breaks out at Chamundi hills; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out on Chamundi Hill forest region, near Lalithadripur, on Wednesday.

The Forest department personnel noticed the fire following the thick smoke in the forest region. Following the fire, Forest Department officials and Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

According to the sources, nearly 10 acres of vegetation is gutted in the fire.

It has to be noted that the Forest department personnel created a fire line to control forest fire also distributed needed equipment for the guards to fight the fire.