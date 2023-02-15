Mysuru: Fresh hurdles for CESCK to get permanent address

After 15 years, since Kannada got classical language status from the Union government when it was thought that the 'Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada' (CESCK) in Mysuru will get a permanent address at last, there seem to be fresh hurdles.

"At a time when Karnataka government has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the syndicate of the University of Mysore (UoM), to shift CESCK to 'Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion' (JLM) on Manasagangotri campus of UoM in Mysuru, Registrar V R Shylaja has proposed a fresh MoU," MP Pratap Simha said.

Upset over this, at a meeting in this regard at Crawford Hall in Mysuru, on Tuesday, Simha lambasted the officials of the UoM, and wondered if they have any love for Kannada.

He urged them to retain the MoU already approved by both UoM syndicate and also state government. He explained how tough it is to get a new MoU approved when there is not much time left with the BJP-led state government as the Assembly elections are ahead. Finally, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of UoM H Rajashekar sought two days' time to consult authorities concerned of the UoM, to come up with a final decision in this regard.

'Matter of pride'

While the J V Mansion would be taken on lease for 30 years by the Department of Kannada and Culture (DKC) to house CESCK, a syndicate member wondered why an MoU was required and how CESCK would benefit the UoM. Irked over this, Simha explained that, housing CESCK in a building like J V Mansion would be a model for the entire country. "It would be a matter of pride for UoM and Karnataka. Also, the students of UoM can take up higher research in Kannada at CESCK," he said.

A UoM official said that the UoM has entered into another MoU with Deccan Heritage Foundation, to develop the 'folklore and archaeology museum' area at J V Mansion. Simha said that even though they will house CESCK only in a part of J V Mansion, they have got a detailed project report approved by the state government, to restore the entire J V Mansion at a cost of Rs 27.5 crore. "Let UoM utilise both funds," he said.

Allegations over funds

Simha said that there are allegations that a part of Rs 1 crore received by CESCK from the Union government every year is not completely utilised and it is not getting more funds on par with the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT). CESCK has not yet got autonomous status.

"If CESCK doesn't have a permanent space and thus, adequate works are not taken up, how will it get all the benefits. As a Kannadiga, a Kannada writer I have put efforts to get a good building for CESCK," he said.

CESCK is a part of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru. At present, CESCK is housed on the first floor of 'National Council for Historical Research' (NCHR) at Manasagangotri.