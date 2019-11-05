Mysuru goldsmith held for melting stolen gold ornaments

The Bengaluru City Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested a goldsmith for allegedly melting stolen gold ornaments in Periyapatna in Mysuru district.
The accused was identified as Krishna, owner of a gold and silver ornaments polishing shop on Nehru Road in Periyapatna.
According to the police, Krishna allegedly used to melt the stolen gold ornaments brought from Bengaluru into solid gold.
Krishna tried to commit suicide by consuming acid when the CCB police raided the shop.
He was taken to a hospital in Periyapatna, provided first aid and shifted to a hospital in Mysuru. The CCB has launched a probe.
