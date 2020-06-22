Mysuru IGP, SP under quarantine after police personnel tests COVID-19 positive

Inspector General of Police Southern Range Vipul Kumar, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, Additional SP P V Sneha and 22 other police officers are under quarantine after a police personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

While IGP, SP and ASP are under home quarantine, other officers are in quarantine facility since Sunday.

It has to be mentioned that a police, also an assistant to Investigation Officer in connection with theft of live bullets of 303 rifles from T Narasipur Police Station, tested positive for COVID-19.

An officer said he had visited the SP office several times and also worked with higher officials closely.

The source from where the police was infected is yet to be ascertained, said the officer.