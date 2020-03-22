Mysuru largely shut on Janta Curfew

Mysuru was largely shut in response to the Janta Curfew, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday.

All hotels and business establishments remained closed. Few hotels would provide takeaways and parcels.

However, essential commodities like milk and water among others were unaffected.

Hospitals remained open but were offering only emergency services. Buses, taxis and autorickshaws were not operating in the city and petrol bunks were closed.

In Mysuru rural, a few petrol bunks and hotels were functioning and people could be seen moving around