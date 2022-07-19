Mysuru Literature Festival on July 23, 24

  Jul 19 2022
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 02:17 ist

The sixth edition of Mysuru Literature Festival, organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, will be held at Hotel Southern Star in the city on July 23 and 24.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, will inaugurate the event on July 23 at 1 pm.

Geetanjali Shree, recipient of the International Booker Prize 2022 and two-time Grammy award-winning music composer Ricky Kej will be the guests of honour.

Author and Entrepreneur Aroon Raman will release the newsletter 'The Book Leaf'.

Panel discussions on several topics have also been organised on both the days, according to chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs and secretary Thankam Panakal.

