Mysuru man admits to honour killing, surrenders before police

Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2022, 13:52 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A man has surrendered before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on June 6 for marrying a boy from another caste in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru. 

A case has been registered against him, according to Mysuru Police. 

According to police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in second year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was minor. The girl gave statement against her parents in the police station.

After she told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents, the police sent her to the Observation Home.

Sometime ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter in one of the farmlands at Dalit boy's village. Further investigation in the matter is on.

(With inputs from IANS)

