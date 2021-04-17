Mysuru man kills uncle over property row

A man killed his 50-year-old uncle, over a property row in Aalambur, Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district.
Siddaraju killed his uncle Lakshman in connection with a dispute over a money matter of one gunta land. Siddaraju attacked Lakshman with a knife before fleeing the spot.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Govindaraju and Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talwar visited the spot. Biligere police are investigating the case.
