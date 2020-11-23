Mysuru-Mangaluru direct flight from Dec 10

Mysuru, DHNS: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, will launch flight services between Mysuru and Mangaluru, on December 10. The flight will operate four days a week - Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flight 91 532 will depart Mysuru at 11.15 am and reach Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. In the return direction, Flight 91 533 will depart Mangaluru at 12.40 pm and reach Mvsuru at 1.40 pm.

The flight service would help hundreds of people travelling between Mysuru and Mangaluru and also to people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, who reside in Mysuru. Now, the travel time would be just an hour between the two cities.

For bookings visit www.airindia.in.